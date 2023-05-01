Two North Parkers Receive Fulbright Awards, One Named Semifinalist

North Park senior Chase Friel and recent graduate Joel Beyar C’22 have been named recipients of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program award.

Friel, a double-major in biblical and theological studies and politics and government,

will use her Fulbright grant to pursue a Master’s Degree in Inequalities, Interventions, and New Welfare State at the University of Turku in Finland. During the two-year program, she will receive a full-tuition scholarship and additional funds to pursue studies and research on social policy and intervention design.

Joel Beyar, who received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Arabic Studies, will use his Fulbright award to work in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan as an English teaching assistant at a local school. He will also receive funding to continue studying the Arabic language.

In addition, Theodore Hallam C’22, was named a Fulbright semi-finalist and will receive a smaller award to work as an English Teaching Assistant in Lithuania.