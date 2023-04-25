School of Ed Alumni Step into Leadership Roles

Citing their strong leadership abilities, two local school districts have named North Park graduates as principals. Mark Rasar G’11 has been tapped to head Fenwick High School in Oak Park, while Stephanie Gage G’16 has been named principal of Betsy Ross Elementary School in Prospect Heights.

In naming Rasar, Fenwick President Fr. Richard Peddicord noted his vast administrative and academic expertise, proven leadership ability, and fresh perspective.

“[Rasar’s] focus on enhancing and growing the premier college preparatory school in the Chicago Catholic League make him the ideal choice,” Peddicord said.

Rasar received his graduate degree from North Park after graduating from Illinois State University. He previously served as teacher, department chair, and coach at Fenwick.

Gage, meanwhile, has been chosen to lead Betsy Ross after serving as assistant superintendent at the district’s McArthur Middle School since July 2022.

“Stephanie has a solid background as an administrator and teacher and has earned a great deal of respect from school staff, students and families in her first year with D23,” Superintendent Don Angeleaccio said.

Gage received her master’s in educational leadership at North Park after earning degrees from Northern Illinois and National Louis Universities.

Gage and Rasar will assume their new positions this summer.